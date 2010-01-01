Clare Abbott born in reading Berkshire 1980 is a self taught artist who has made a return to art following a career change. Clare lives in Buckinghamshire with her husband and two children and works from her mothers old drawing desk which she used 40 years ago.

After school, Clare went to university to train as a nurse and her art unfortunately had to go on the back burner.

Clare trained as a nurse and worked in the NHS for 10 years before deciding on a change of direction. Clare has two young children and was inspired to pick up her pencils following the birth of her son. She quickly found her flow again and has been perfecting her pencil techniques since using graphite, coloured pencil and pastels. That was in 2010 and she has since developed as an artist and creates stunningly detailed portraits of the wild, animals and horses. She also accepts commission and has been drawing people, children and animals for clients all over the world under the name Baby Face Art.

My main inspiration for my work comes from wildlife, particularly big cats and birds of prey. I am also very inspired by the beauty and majesty of horses and enjoy exploring their movement and power in my work.

I create individual works based on reference photo's but I find the results are always very different from the image. As the work evolves I find so does the colour, contrast and tone. I enjoy finding out where each project will take me.

I work with a professional fine art printer who reproduces many of my images as giclee fine art prints and canvas prints.

I am open to taking commissions of anything, as long as it inspires me. Simply, I love to create.