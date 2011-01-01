Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cornus Garden Design
Landscape Designers in Rye, East Sussex
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Contemporary and Classic, Cornus Garden Design Cornus Garden Design
    Contemporary and Classic, Cornus Garden Design Cornus Garden Design
    Contemporary and Classic, Cornus Garden Design Cornus Garden Design
    +12
    Contemporary and Classic
    A Nantucket Garden, Cornus Garden Design Cornus Garden Design Modern garage/shed Wood Grey
    A Nantucket Garden, Cornus Garden Design Cornus Garden Design Modern garden Solid Wood Grey
    A Nantucket Garden, Cornus Garden Design Cornus Garden Design Modern garden Stone
    +5
    A Nantucket Garden
    Serene Gravel Garden, Cornus Garden Design Cornus Garden Design Modern garden
    Serene Gravel Garden, Cornus Garden Design Cornus Garden Design Modern garden
    Serene Gravel Garden, Cornus Garden Design Cornus Garden Design Modern garden
    +21
    Serene Gravel Garden
    Secret Courtyard Garden, Cornus Garden Design Cornus Garden Design Classic rooms
    Secret Courtyard Garden, Cornus Garden Design Cornus Garden Design
    Secret Courtyard Garden, Cornus Garden Design Cornus Garden Design
    +52
    Secret Courtyard Garden
    New Arboretum in Berkshire, Cornus Garden Design Cornus Garden Design Garden
    New Arboretum in Berkshire, Cornus Garden Design Cornus Garden Design Rustic style garden
    New Arboretum in Berkshire

    Cornus Garden Design delivers bespoke spaces to clients in the UK and Europe. Based on an in-depth knowledge of your preferences, requirements and aspirations, we will tailor the design, materials and construction to the site and shape of your property from a small courtyard to a country estate.  Ideally placed for clients in Kent, Surrey, Sussex, Essex, Suffolk and London, I also work throughout the UK and Europe.

    Services
    • Garden design and build
    • renovation
    • Planting
    • gravel gardens
    • water features
    • Niwaki
    • pruning
    • Consultation
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • Kent
    • Surrey
    • Sussex
    • Hampshire
    • Essex
    • London
    • SW England and mainland Europe
    Company awards
    Best of Houzz Design Award 2015
    Address
    The Willows, Beales Lane, Northiam
    TN31 6LJ Rye, East Sussex
    United Kingdom
    +44-7984445601 www.cornusgd.com
      Add SEO element