Clerkenwell based designer and colourist Jennifer Newman is one of the first ports of call for architects looking for non-standard furniture solutions in offices, hospitality and education. Formerly known as the designer who broke the mould in outside furniture design, bringing minimalism and colour to a sector dominated by traditional timber, she is now offering the same approach to inside spaces. Whether it be a simple but effective solution to model-making tables for the UCL Bartett School of Architecture, collaborating with Hawkins Brown, or adapting an outside table and bench design for the cafeteria of the Coca-Cola HQ, working with MorreySmith, Jennifer brings a fresh approach to the contract furniture market.

The Studio is still, however, heavily involved in the outside furniture market with emphasis on urban terraces. Recent projects include a terrace covering all four sides of a serviced office building in Exmouth Market ( A- Frame Benches in four colours and Angle Tables/Benches ), a terrace in Holborn for Mediacom (M-Trestle Tables/Benches ) and several terraces for the Office Group in Shoreditch ( A-Frame Benches and Groove Tables/Cube Stools ).

Working from her Studio in Clerkenwell Workshops, the courtyard of which is filled with her colourful M-Range outside furniture, Jennifer continues to develop new designs for her portfolio as well as collaborating with architects and other specifiers to customise her designs to suit. There is nothing that excites her more than being involved in solving problems whilst liaising closely with the client to get the best solution for the space. Basic chunky solutions are favoured in an industrial aesthetic where appropriate. Where nothing in the Studio portfolio fits, she will offer bespoke solutions. She insists that the Studio uses sustainable materials, such as FSC timber, and the Studio has FISP accreditation.

The Studio exports to Europe, USA and Australia but prefers the more sustainable approach of licensing its products to be produced locally. It is already licensing a product to CB2 in the USA and is in advanced negotiations to license a range of products to a firm in Australia. All products for the UK market are made in Wiltshire and Kent.