Phil Capon Art
Artists & Artisans in Uk
    Phil Capon studied art at Portsmouth College of Art under such luminaries as David Hockney and Joseph Losey.
    After leaving Phil Capon took up a career as an Art Director for several leading London Advertising Agencies before eventually becoming a partner and Creative Director of his own agency.

    During his career as an Art Director Phil Capon won numerous awards for his work and commissioned many leading photographers, artists, and film directors such as Terry Donovan, Bob Carlos Clarke, Chloe Cheese and Hugh Hudson.

    Services
    Artist specialising in all genres
    Service areas
    UK and World-Wide
    Company awards
    Many awards when a Creative Director in Advertising
    Address
    1 St Rhadagunds Cottages, Seven Sisters Road, St Lawrence, Isle of Wight
    P038 1XA Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1983854351 philcaponart.co.uk
