Phil Capon studied art at Portsmouth College of Art under such luminaries as David Hockney and Joseph Losey.

After leaving Phil Capon took up a career as an Art Director for several leading London Advertising Agencies before eventually becoming a partner and Creative Director of his own agency.

During his career as an Art Director Phil Capon won numerous awards for his work and commissioned many leading photographers, artists, and film directors such as Terry Donovan, Bob Carlos Clarke, Chloe Cheese and Hugh Hudson.