Witch and Watchman
Paint & Wall Coverings in London
    • Folia Birds Wallpaper, Witch and Watchman Witch and Watchman Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Folia Birds Wallpaper
    Amazonia Light Wallpaper
    Amazonia Dark Wallpaper

    Witch and Watchman is about bold prints that make a statement. Every element in each design has been originally painted by hand in oil on canvas then digitally printed onto wallpaper and fabric using top quality manufacturers in the UK. Witch and Watchman currently produce Wallpaper, Fabric and Cushions in both Silk, Velvet and Cotton and are in the process of working on new designs for the collection.

    Services
    wallpaper, fabric, and cushions
    Service areas
    We ship Worldwide and London
    Address
    80 Faroe Road
    W14 0EP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7753571218 www.witchandwatchman.com
