Witch and Watchman is about bold prints that make a statement. Every element in each design has been originally painted by hand in oil on canvas then digitally printed onto wallpaper and fabric using top quality manufacturers in the UK. Witch and Watchman currently produce Wallpaper, Fabric and Cushions in both Silk, Velvet and Cotton and are in the process of working on new designs for the collection.
- Services
- wallpaper, fabric, and cushions
- Service areas
- We ship Worldwide and London
- Address
80 Faroe Road
W14 0EP London
United Kingdom
+44-7753571218 www.witchandwatchman.com