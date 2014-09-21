Your browser is out-of-date.

Victoria Umansky
    Fresh Monochrome, Victoria Umansky Victoria Umansky Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Fresh Monochrome

    Victoria Umansky

    Textile Designer/Maker specialising in Print

    Get in touch! Contact me to make an order, view my full portfolio or find out more about my work

    TENT LONDON: 18-21 September 2014, Old Truman Brewery, Hanbury StreetLondon E1 6QRPREVIOUS 

    EXHIBITIONS:

    The Geometrics: Volume 2 : 27th June - 19th July 2014. SLOWstudio, Unit 47, Kingsgate Workshop Trust, 110-116 Kingsgate Road, London, NW6 2JG

    Clerkenwell Design Week 2014 : Platform: 20-22 May, House of Detention, Sans Walk, Clerkenwell, London, EC1R 0AS

    Central Saint Martins: SHOW TWO: 19-23 June, Central Saint Martins, The Granary Building, 1 Granary Square, King’s Cross, London, N1C 4AA

    New Designers: Part 1: 26-29 June,Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, IslingtonLondon N1 0QH

    London
    Address
    London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7971351061 www.victoriaumansky.com
