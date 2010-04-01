Your browser is out-of-date.

Kieran Higgins Woodturnings
Artists & Artisans in Co. Cork Ireland
    • XXl Bog Oak bowl, Kieran Higgins Woodturnings Kieran Higgins Woodturnings ArtworkOther artistic objects
    XXl Bog Oak bowl
    My Work, Kieran Higgins Woodturnings Kieran Higgins Woodturnings ArtworkOther artistic objects
    My Work, Kieran Higgins Woodturnings Kieran Higgins Woodturnings ArtworkOther artistic objects
    My Work, Kieran Higgins Woodturnings Kieran Higgins Woodturnings ArtworkOther artistic objects
    +1
    My Work

    Kieran Higgins passionately creates unique pieces, fashioned from Irish native hardwood and ancient bog timbers. Damage and natural defects eagerly sought out and emphasized giving his work a sense of attachment to the tree it was hewed form. Bog Oaks, sleeping beneath their peaty blankets for millennia, are kissed back to life to display their unique and magnificent charm. Allowing one to walk in the footsteps of our ancient ancestors

    Service areas
    UK & Global and Co. Cork Ireland
    Address
    The Acorns, Lettertinlish
    Skibbereen Co. Cork Ireland
    United Kingdom
    +353-2822321 wwww.kieranhiggins.com
