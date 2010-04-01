Kieran Higgins passionately creates unique pieces, fashioned from Irish native hardwood and ancient bog timbers. Damage and natural defects eagerly sought out and emphasized giving his work a sense of attachment to the tree it was hewed form. Bog Oaks, sleeping beneath their peaty blankets for millennia, are kissed back to life to display their unique and magnificent charm. Allowing one to walk in the footsteps of our ancient ancestors
- Service areas
- UK & Global and Co. Cork Ireland
- Address
-
The Acorns, Lettertinlish
Skibbereen Co. Cork Ireland
United Kingdom
+353-2822321 wwww.kieranhiggins.com