Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Wick &amp; Tallow
Artists & Artisans in London
Overview 8Projects (8) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Wick & Tallow Bergamot & Basil candle, Wick & Tallow Wick & Tallow HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Wick & Tallow Bergamot & Basil candle, Wick & Tallow Wick & Tallow HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Wick & Tallow Bergamot & Basil candle, Wick & Tallow Wick & Tallow HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +3
    Wick & Tallow Bergamot & Basil candle
    Wick & Tallow Cedarwood & Juniper Candle, Wick & Tallow Wick & Tallow HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Wick & Tallow Cedarwood & Juniper Candle, Wick & Tallow Wick & Tallow HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Wick & Tallow Cedarwood & Juniper Candle, Wick & Tallow Wick & Tallow HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +3
    Wick & Tallow Cedarwood & Juniper Candle
    Wick & Tallow Jasmine & Ylang Ylang, Wick & Tallow Wick & Tallow HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Wick & Tallow Jasmine & Ylang Ylang, Wick & Tallow Wick & Tallow HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Wick & Tallow Jasmine & Ylang Ylang, Wick & Tallow Wick & Tallow HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +3
    Wick & Tallow Jasmine & Ylang Ylang
    Wick & Tallow Lavender & Ginger Candle, Wick & Tallow Wick & Tallow HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Wick & Tallow Lavender & Ginger Candle, Wick & Tallow Wick & Tallow HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Wick & Tallow Lavender & Ginger Candle, Wick & Tallow Wick & Tallow HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +3
    Wick & Tallow Lavender & Ginger Candle
    Wick & Tallo Lemongrass & Neroli Candle, Wick & Tallow Wick & Tallow HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Wick & Tallo Lemongrass & Neroli Candle, Wick & Tallow Wick & Tallow HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Wick & Tallo Lemongrass & Neroli Candle, Wick & Tallow Wick & Tallow HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +3
    Wick & Tallo Lemongrass & Neroli Candle
    Wick & Tallow Sandalwood & Rose Candle, Wick & Tallow Wick & Tallow HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Wick & Tallow Sandalwood & Rose Candle, Wick & Tallow Wick & Tallow HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Wick & Tallow Sandalwood & Rose Candle, Wick & Tallow Wick & Tallow HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +3
    Wick & Tallow Sandalwood & Rose Candle
    Show all 8 projects

    Wick & Tallow brings a bold touch of British individuality to the luxury home accessories and fragrance industry, offering our own unique take on traditional products by combining an emphatically British style with an eccentric sophistication. We take inspiration from centuries past and combine this with cutting edge design and manufacturing techniques to create time-honoured products with a contemporary approach. Each individual product is the result of exacting attention to detail, with every aspect designed in house and hand crafted in England using only the finest materials. Born out of a love for good design, great fragrances and a deep respect for heritage and character, Wick & Tallow exists to challenge the conventional and established market, engendering our products to the masses.

    Service areas
    London and UK & Global
    Address
    2-5 Engineering Offices, 2 Michael Road
    SW6 2AD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2032863940 www.wickandtallow.com
      Add SEO element