Wick & Tallow brings a bold touch of British individuality to the luxury home accessories and fragrance industry, offering our own unique take on traditional products by combining an emphatically British style with an eccentric sophistication. We take inspiration from centuries past and combine this with cutting edge design and manufacturing techniques to create time-honoured products with a contemporary approach. Each individual product is the result of exacting attention to detail, with every aspect designed in house and hand crafted in England using only the finest materials. Born out of a love for good design, great fragrances and a deep respect for heritage and character, Wick & Tallow exists to challenge the conventional and established market, engendering our products to the masses.