Treebox
Garden & Landscape Supplies in London
    • We are one of the UK’s leading living wall designers and suppliers. Whether large or small, residential or commercial, our team will design and install a beautiful living wall to be truly proud of. Uniquely our easily assembled Easiwall panels are available unplanted too. Our simple modular design can be installed both indoors and out to give you year-round colour and beauty.

    Services
    • Living Walls
    • Urban Greening
    • Vertical Farming
    • Green Infrastructure Consulting
    Service areas
    UK and International
    Address
    SW19 8JZ London
    United Kingdom
    treebox.co.uk
