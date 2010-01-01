About me

Born in London, the daughter of a Danish tapestry weaver, five years ago Anna Glasbrook left behind her former science background to retrain in Textiles at the Bath School of Art & Design, gaining a First Class Honours. Since 2010 she has been crossing the boundaries between artist, designer and craftsperson, using non-traditional materials to create work that is both architectural and sculptural in vibrant and distinctive colours.

She has been working ever since, building her business as a designer creating bespoke artworks. Working from a studio at home in a bright and colourful 1920’s wooden house on the edge of a wood, near Bath, both the house and her studio totally relate to her work and how she sees the world. Surrounding herself with colour and objects that inspire her, endlessly moving things around until they create a satisfactory composition all over the house and garden!

What I make



Anna is always pushing at the boundaries of textile, using non-traditional materials and often working at scale. Using an innovative technique stitching through one or more transparent surfaces to create striking, vibrant three-dimensional ‘drawings’ or infinite weavings in space that give the impression of solidity and delicacy simultaneously in vibrant exciting colours.

What inspires me



Influenced by the Scandinavian and Japanese aesthetic Anna is never without a camera. Her inspiration always comes from the photographs she takes of the urban and rural environment, translating light, surface and colour into the abstract patterns in her work. These images are her sketchbook. Details such as the twisting rivulets on a beach, Japanese bamboo forests, or the ends of a stack of cut timber are typical starting points.

How I work



Obsessed with all things transparent; Anna collects plastic packaging destined for the recycling such as poppadum blister packs, which she stitches into to explore the defining of space using thread. She is constantly seeking out new and unconventional materials to experiment with. Anna stitches into these materials using cords, tapes and ribbon while listening to Radio 4, using that part of the subconscious that comes into play when you are not fully focused on a task, not trying too hard, but reacting to the object and working intuitively with the materials. This creates a rhythm in the stitching as well as in the finished piece.