Jo Downs is one of the world’s most respected fused glass designers. Working from her Cornwall studio, Jo’s work draws inspiration from the beautiful coastal landscape while her advanced fusion techniques allow for the creation of abstract designs of great individuality and depth.

Along with her popular range of handmade giftware and statement interior pieces such as wall panels and art frames, Jo has developed her studio to undertake large architectural and interior projects. This unique facility and her innovative designs have earned her commissions for cruise liners, churches, hotels and corporate headquarters. She has also enjoyed hundreds of private commissions, producing windows, mirrors, wall panels and other artworks for a variety of homes around the world.