Jo Downs
Artists & Artisans in Cornwall
    Ceiling of the cruiseship P&O Arcadia
    Ceiling of the cruiseship P&O Arcadia
    Swirling Leaves
    Swirling Leaves, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern rooms
    Swirling Leaves, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern rooms
    Swirling Leaves
    Shoaling Fish
    Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern walls & floors
    Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern bathroom
    Shoaling Fish
    Wall Panels
    Wall Panels, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern rooms
    Wall Panels, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern rooms
    Wall Panels

    Jo Downs is one of the world's most respected fused glass designers. Working from her Cornwall studio, Jo's work draws inspiration from the beautiful coastal landscape while her advanced fusion techniques allow for the creation of abstract designs of great individuality and depth.

    Along with her popular range of handmade giftware and statement interior pieces such as wall panels and art frames, Jo has developed her studio to undertake large architectural and interior projects. This unique facility and her innovative designs have earned her commissions for cruise liners, churches, hotels and corporate headquarters. She has also enjoyed hundreds of private commissions, producing windows, mirrors, wall panels and other artworks for a variety of homes around the world.

    Services
    Bespoke fused glass interior and architectural installations
    Service areas
    Cornwall, & all across the UK, and Europe
    Address
    Pennygillam, Launceston
    PL15 7ED Cornwall
    United Kingdom
    +44-1566779779 jodowns.com
