Tamasine Osher Design creates distinctive design solutions for small batch manufacture and limited editions; surprising and innovative designs for domestic and hospitality environments. These unique pieces often develop from a particular demand or gap in the market, filling the void in a creative and original way. We assess modern day requirements, and design for them mixing traditional methods and contemporary technology. The goal is to create timeless design for current needs.

Playful components in our furniture encourage interest and enjoyment. We use movement and incongruous materials and elements to direct our design towards user engagement. Working with quality sustainable materials in their most honest form is of utmost importance to us. Where possible we like to use materials in their natural state, sometimes keeping a wany edge on a wooden table top, or stripping back a marble slab to rough and raw.

"Tamasine Osher's designs developed from exploration of the textures of landscapes, history and ergonomics. Using organic forms and historical elements to direct the essence of her designs, she exploits the fundamental properties of materials and translates them into lyrical and thought provoking pieces of furniture. Originally training as an architect, she is able to work within different scales, encompassing a wide variety of skills and the use of different materials."