Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Foster + Partners
Interior Architects in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Off the radar, Foster + Partners Foster + Partners
    Off the radar, Foster + Partners Foster + Partners
    Off the radar, Foster + Partners Foster + Partners
    +4
    Off the radar

    Phil is a creative graduate, with a passion for the built environment having studied Interior Architecture and Design (BA Hons) at Nottingham Trent University, achieving a 1st.  www.uk.linkedin.com/in/pparkin/

    Predominantly focussing on the interior of existing spaces the degree explores opportunities to re-use, re-cycle and re-invent what we perceive to be the norm; spanning from commercial to residential to new creative concepts. 

    With a placement year available, Phil interned at the London head office of FITCH after winning a competition set to 4 universities. As a Junior Designer specialising in immersive retail design, he created, visualised and specified new environments for large multi-national brands. He collaborated with clients such as Adidas, Ladbrokes, Dell, Barnardos, Jack Daniels, Marks & Spencer, Nokia, The Co-operative and PepsiCo.

    Phil currently works for Foster + Partners, designing the interior spaces for some of the most iconic buildings in the world.  www.fosterandpartners.com

    Services
    Interior Architecture
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    SW11 4AN London
    United Kingdom
    www.pinterest.com/philparkin/boards
      Add SEO element