Phil is a creative graduate, with a passion for the built environment having studied Interior Architecture and Design (BA Hons) at Nottingham Trent University, achieving a 1st. www.uk.linkedin.com/in/pparkin/

Predominantly focussing on the interior of existing spaces the degree explores opportunities to re-use, re-cycle and re-invent what we perceive to be the norm; spanning from commercial to residential to new creative concepts.

With a placement year available, Phil interned at the London head office of FITCH after winning a competition set to 4 universities. As a Junior Designer specialising in immersive retail design, he created, visualised and specified new environments for large multi-national brands. He collaborated with clients such as Adidas, Ladbrokes, Dell, Barnardos, Jack Daniels, Marks & Spencer, Nokia, The Co-operative and PepsiCo.

Phil currently works for Foster + Partners, designing the interior spaces for some of the most iconic buildings in the world. www.fosterandpartners.com