Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
James Brown
Artists & Artisans in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • James Brown is a designer, illustrator and printmaker living and working in London. Trained as a textile and surface print designer, he worked in the clothing industry for  over 10 years producing print designs for men’s and womenswear. 

    After two years at Hope & Glory menswear he embarked on a new career as an illustrator in 2007. 

    Recent clients include The Poetry Society, The Guardian, The East End Trades Guild, Truman’s, Walker Books, The Bishopsgate Institute, Cath Kidstone to name but a few. 

    Alongside his commercial practice, James produces linocuts and screen prints from his studio in Hackney Wick, London. 

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7883065923 www.jamesbrown.info
      Add SEO element