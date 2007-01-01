James Brown is a designer, illustrator and printmaker living and working in London. Trained as a textile and surface print designer, he worked in the clothing industry for over 10 years producing print designs for men’s and womenswear.

After two years at Hope & Glory menswear he embarked on a new career as an illustrator in 2007.

Recent clients include The Poetry Society, The Guardian, The East End Trades Guild, Truman’s, Walker Books, The Bishopsgate Institute, Cath Kidstone to name but a few.

Alongside his commercial practice, James produces linocuts and screen prints from his studio in Hackney Wick, London.