Co-founded by friends Ryan Malone (b.1978) and Giles Massie-Taylor (b.1976), Decode's aim has always been to collaborate with up-and-coming designers and create a collection with a unified look and feel that celebrates modern British design and champions British manufacturing.

We use traditional materials and process and want our products to be enjoyed and admired for the quality of their design and production. Still based in East London, we continue to work with the capital’s most creative designers, architects and artists and a close network of specialist producers, master craftsmen and quality manufacturers across the UK and Europe. Collaboration is at the heart of how the Decode studio works. We’re involved in every stage of the production process: from the initial concept, to design, manufacture, distribution and marketing.

We feel a product developed through regular discussion will always be the better for it. That’s why we collaborate closely with all our designers (some even work in our own studio space).

We also believe you’re only ever as good as the manufacturers you work with. That’s why we also involve them in the creative process and have been lucky enough to work with some of the UK’s best. But as Decode has grown, we’ve also begun collaborating with specialist manufacturers and artisan producers throughout Europe.

Provenance and sustainability will always be just as important to us as materials and aesthetics.