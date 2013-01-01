Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Biotecture
Garden & Landscape Supplies in West Sussex, Uk
Overview 8Projects (8) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Edgware Road Tube Station, Biotecture Biotecture Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Edgware Road Tube Station, Biotecture Biotecture Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Edgware Road Tube Station
    Centrica Office Atrium, Biotecture Biotecture Interior landscaping
    Centrica Office Atrium
    Private Garden, Belgravia, Biotecture Biotecture GardenPlants & flowers
    Private Garden, Belgravia, Biotecture Biotecture GardenPlants & flowers
    Private Garden, Belgravia
    Private Courtyard, Biotecture Biotecture GardenPlants & flowers
    Private Courtyard, Biotecture Biotecture GardenPlants & flowers
    Private Courtyard
    Lightwell, Clapham, Biotecture Biotecture Interior landscaping
    Lightwell, Clapham
    RIBA Roof Terrace, Portland Place, Biotecture Biotecture Balconies, verandas & terracesPlants & flowers
    RIBA Roof Terrace, Portland Place, Biotecture Biotecture Balconies, verandas & terracesPlants & flowers
    RIBA Roof Terrace, Portland Place, Biotecture Biotecture Balconies, verandas & terracesPlants & flowers
    RIBA Roof Terrace, Portland Place
    Show all 8 projects

    Biotecture is a designer and supplier of hydroponic, modular living wall systems. We are an innovative, UK based company, managing projects across the country, and working with partners in Scandinavia, mainland Europe, North America and the Middle East. We are still the UK’s only dedicated living wall company and we offer a full design, horticulture, installation, irrigation and maintenance service. We take pride in the quality of our work.

    Our vision is to transform urban architecture for the well-being of people and planet through innovative use of vertical greening. We welcome commissions and construction contracts both large and small, from private, public and commercial clients. We work on principles of collaboration, integrity and excellence, believing that our shared expertise will bring the best results.

    Globally, we now have over 200 successful installations. As well as a large number of private clients, our client list includes Barclays Capital, BMW, Coca Cola, Hyatt Hotels, Land Securities, Nestle, Siemens and Transport for London. We are also dedicated to continued research and development and work closely with a number of partner organisations, including universities and the London Mayor’s Office, to bring more intelligence to green infrastructure implementation both indoors and externally.

    Service areas
    • UK
    • Europe
    • Scandinavia
    • USA
    • UAE
    Address
    The Old Dairy, Ham Farm, Bosham
    PO18 8EH West Sussex, Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1243572118 www.biotecture.uk.com
      Add SEO element