Biotecture is a designer and supplier of hydroponic, modular living wall systems. We are an innovative, UK based company, managing projects across the country, and working with partners in Scandinavia, mainland Europe, North America and the Middle East. We are still the UK’s only dedicated living wall company and we offer a full design, horticulture, installation, irrigation and maintenance service. We take pride in the quality of our work.

Our vision is to transform urban architecture for the well-being of people and planet through innovative use of vertical greening. We welcome commissions and construction contracts both large and small, from private, public and commercial clients. We work on principles of collaboration, integrity and excellence, believing that our shared expertise will bring the best results.

Globally, we now have over 200 successful installations. As well as a large number of private clients, our client list includes Barclays Capital, BMW, Coca Cola, Hyatt Hotels, Land Securities, Nestle, Siemens and Transport for London. We are also dedicated to continued research and development and work closely with a number of partner organisations, including universities and the London Mayor’s Office, to bring more intelligence to green infrastructure implementation both indoors and externally.