Mykraaft Designers and Project consultants Private Limited
Interior Architects in Mumbai
    +1
    Retail Showroom

    With combined experience of over 30 years of our directors, we are blessed to complete around 100 projects in india ranging from INR 2 lacs  to INR 2 crores (3000$ to 300000$) a project. Our Service motto is to drive on that extra mile that has no traffic.  

    Services
    • Interior Designers
    • Complete fitout turnkey Contractors
    • Project management consultants
    • 3D Designers
    Service areas
    • residential
    • Commercial
    • Interior Architecture
    • 3D conception
    • 2D floor plan
    • MUMBAI
    • India
    Address
    Shop No.4, Nilambuj, Kamal Apartment, Shanker lane, Kandivali west, Mumbai 400067
    400067 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820117575 www.mykraaft.com

    Reviews

    AMBA Tubes Mfg. Ind
    Awasome...really gr8 concept of interior designing...satisfactory..best value for money!!!
    almost 3 years ago
    Purav Shah
    Professional & Prompt Service
    6 months ago
    Ruchi Prasad
    Excellent work quality and designs for residential and commercial projects.Working with mykraaft is learning experience and fun.Highly recommended.
    4 months ago
