With combined experience of over 30 years of our directors, we are blessed to complete around 100 projects in india ranging from INR 2 lacs to INR 2 crores (3000$ to 300000$) a project. Our Service motto is to drive on that extra mile that has no traffic.
- Services
- Interior Designers
- Complete fitout turnkey Contractors
- Project management consultants
- 3D Designers
- Service areas
- residential
- Commercial
- Interior Architecture
- 3D conception
- 2D floor plan
- MUMBAI
- India
- Address
-
Shop No.4, Nilambuj, Kamal Apartment, Shanker lane, Kandivali west, Mumbai 400067
400067 Mumbai
India
+91-9820117575 www.mykraaft.com