Marble a solid and heavy natural material, which comes out of a rock, under certain conditions becomes vulnerable. Design studio and marble atelier on•entropy explores how this diversity of the material can apply to the design of contemporary furnishings.

Composed of individual crystals, marble allows light to penetrate several millimeters into its surface before being refracted, resulting in a changeable and life-like appearance. The crystalline structure is also relatively soft with a resistance to shattering, allowing the stone to be carved into an infinite variety of forms.

Designer Niki Moskofoglou draws on her academic background as an architect combined with her professional skills and an inherent understanding of marble, to explore the sensory function of form and space. Her working methods are driven by a renewed wonder towards the functional and established forms of every-day life. The objects come as a result of experimentation with the resilience and vulnerability of marble.

All on•entropy designs are expertly cut from a single piece of solid marble without joins or seams. All bronze and wood fittings are hand crafted with care.