Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
One Tropy
Architects in Greece
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Hammock, One Tropy One Tropy
    Hammock, One Tropy One Tropy
    Hammock
    Ion, One Tropy One Tropy
    Ion, One Tropy One Tropy
    Ion
    Mission, One Tropy One Tropy
    Mission, One Tropy One Tropy
    Mission, One Tropy One Tropy
    Mission
    Orbit, One Tropy One Tropy
    Orbit, One Tropy One Tropy
    Orbit
    Particle, One Tropy One Tropy
    Particle, One Tropy One Tropy
    Particle
    Ray, One Tropy One Tropy
    Ray, One Tropy One Tropy
    Ray, One Tropy One Tropy
    +1
    Ray
    Show all 7 projects

    Marble a solid and heavy natural material, which comes out of a rock, under certain conditions becomes vulnerable. Design studio and marble atelier on•entropy explores how this diversity of the material can apply to the design of contemporary furnishings. 

    Composed of individual crystals, marble allows light to penetrate several millimeters into its surface before being refracted, resulting in a changeable and life-like appearance. The crystalline structure is also relatively soft with a resistance to shattering, allowing the stone to be carved into an infinite variety of forms. 

    Designer Niki Moskofoglou draws on her academic background as an architect combined with her professional skills and an inherent understanding of marble, to explore the sensory function of form and space. Her working methods are driven by a renewed wonder towards the functional and established forms of every-day life. The objects come as a result of experimentation with the resilience and vulnerability of marble.

    All on•entropy designs are expertly cut from a single piece of solid marble without joins or seams. All bronze and wood fittings are hand crafted with care.

    Service areas
    Greece
    Address
    Greece
    United Kingdom
    www.onentropy.co.uk
      Add SEO element