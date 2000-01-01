Your browser is out-of-date.

Nick Leith-Smith Architecture + Design
Architects in London
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Le Peep Boutique, Nick Leith-Smith Architecture + Design
    Le Peep Boutique

    Nick Leith-Smith Architecture, formerly Data Nature Associates, was founded in  2000. The practice specialises in high  quality, bespoke contemporary design.  The studio has extensive experience of  working in luxury retail design as well  as high-end residential work, delivering  detailed, highly crafted projects with  strong elements of personalisation and individual taste. Nick also has strong connections to the fashion world,  together with a thorough understanding  of bespoke design, resulting in a playful  yet distinguished approach that marries  a sound understanding of historic and  contemporary design with contemporary  craft, materials and form.

    Service areas
    UK and London
    Address
    London
    United Kingdom
