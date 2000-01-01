Nick Leith-Smith Architecture, formerly Data Nature Associates, was founded in 2000. The practice specialises in high quality, bespoke contemporary design. The studio has extensive experience of working in luxury retail design as well as high-end residential work, delivering detailed, highly crafted projects with strong elements of personalisation and individual taste. Nick also has strong connections to the fashion world, together with a thorough understanding of bespoke design, resulting in a playful yet distinguished approach that marries a sound understanding of historic and contemporary design with contemporary craft, materials and form.