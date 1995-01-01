A J Wells & Sons Ltd, was founded in 1972 and is a privately owned, family controlled, British company that specialises in the design and manufacture of high quality stoves; manufactures vitreous enamel products and imports fair trade tiles and pumice chimney. Run by second and third generations of the family, we are dedicated to providing products of enduring design and of the highest quality.

It all started in 1972, when Alfred Wells and two of his sons, started a small engineering business in Niton on the Isle of Wight. In the past thirty years we have grown from our original small factory of around 1500 sq. ft to our current site of over 50,000 sq. Ft. We have always been keen to provide local employment on the Isle of Wight and have seen the number of our employees rise from the original 3 to well over 100. We are very proud of our workforce who have rewarded us by staying loyal to the company, with many staff having worked with us for over 20 years. This brings stability to the business ensuring that pride in the company and the quality of our products is maintained. The owners of the company are Christians and Christian values and principles underpin the way we do business and run the company.

Commitment to our staff is vital as is the commitment to invest in the latest technology to ensure the highest quality. Over the years we have installed our own Vitreous Enamelling Plant, CNC controlled Press Brakes, Robotic Welders and a state of the art Laser Profiler all of which allow pin point accuracy resulting in superior quality. Keeping the manufacture of as many parts as possible in-house enables us to maintain full production control to provide our customers with long-lasting products leading the field technically in both operation and function.