Each piece of furniture is designed and made by hand in his south London Studio. Bespoke and limited editions in wood, acrylic, leather, gold, copper help define his characteristic linear furniture. Kelley has also created interiors including Paul Smith’s LA shop to an office entirely created from HI-MACS®.

He has exhibited with Libby Sellars and was invited to be part of the Wallpaper* Handmade project. Currently exploring new fabrics, textures and fixtures, Paul Kelley’s furniture is in a constant state of evolution.

Industry Publicity has introduced Paul to select media and industry contacts. We have worked closely on several exhibitions and gallery events with Paul, ensuring quality media coverage from Wallpaper to House & Garden, The Times and FT in addition to specialist media titles.