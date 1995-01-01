Morgan McDonnell Architecture Ltd was started in 1995 by Guy Morgan and Anthony McDonnell. Lisa Morgan joined the company in 2001 as a director. Guy, Anthony and Lisa all graduated in architecture from Edinburgh College of Art. We have a dedicated and talented core staff who have been with us for over 5 years.



We follow the same ethos now as we did back then: to provide our clients with the best design solution possible, to understand their specific needs and financial constraints, to give a friendly and approachable service whilst taking a serious and diligent approach to the job in hand.

Architectural Service – We provide the complete service from preliminary sketches to completion on site, commonly described by the RIBA work stages A-L. Although this is obviously our core business we frequently provide the following services too.



Interior Design – We are delighted to provide interior design solutions on any building type. We have extensive experience specifying fittings and fixtures, sourcing products from a vast array of suppliers to suit all budgets.

Sales Suite and Show Home Design – We have been asked by a number of clients to complement our architectural service by designing bespoke sales suites for a number of their sites. We have also had the pleasure of designing show homes, selecting furniture, ornaments and pictures and paintings from high street stores to antique warehouses.