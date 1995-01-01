Your browser is out-of-date.

    Advocate's Close

    Morgan McDonnell Architecture Ltd was started in 1995 by Guy Morgan and Anthony McDonnell. Lisa Morgan joined the company in 2001 as a director. Guy, Anthony and Lisa all graduated in architecture from Edinburgh College of Art. We have a dedicated and talented core staff who have been with us for over 5 years.


    We follow the same ethos now as we did back then: to provide our clients with the best design solution possible, to understand their specific needs and financial constraints, to give a friendly and approachable service whilst taking a serious and diligent approach to the job in hand.

    Architectural Service – We provide the complete service from preliminary sketches to completion on site, commonly described by the RIBA work stages A-L. Although this is obviously our core business we frequently provide the following services too.


    Interior Design – We are delighted to provide interior design solutions on any building type. We have extensive experience specifying fittings and fixtures, sourcing products from a vast array of suppliers to suit all budgets. 

    Sales Suite and Show Home Design – We have been asked by a number of clients to complement our architectural service by designing bespoke sales suites for a number of their sites. We have also had the pleasure of designing show homes, selecting furniture, ornaments and pictures and paintings from high street stores to antique warehouses.

    Services
    Architectural Design / Interior Design / Sales Suite and Show Home Design
    Service areas
    EH1 1ND
    Address
    5 Advocate’s Close
    Edinburgh Eh1 1nd
    United Kingdom
    +44-1313324200 www.morganmcdonnell.co.uk
