Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Inishowen Bogwood Sculptures
Artists & Artisans in Ireland
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Inishowen Bogwood Sculptures, Inishowen Bogwood Sculptures Inishowen Bogwood Sculptures ArtworkSculptures
    Inishowen Bogwood Sculptures, Inishowen Bogwood Sculptures Inishowen Bogwood Sculptures ArtworkSculptures
    Inishowen Bogwood Sculptures, Inishowen Bogwood Sculptures Inishowen Bogwood Sculptures ArtworkSculptures
    Inishowen Bogwood Sculptures

    Inishowen Bogwood Sculptures offer the customer a unique opportunity to view remnants of our past by creatively sculpting Bogwood excavated from the boglands of Inishowen, Co Donegal; after being untouched for over six thousand years. Mary Doherty carefully sculpts the piece and creatively enhances the existing beauty which nature offers in the unspoilt areas of our countryside.

    Service areas
    UK, Ireland, and Europe
    Address
    Bocan, Culdaff, Co Donegal
    na Ireland
    Ireland
    +353-749379245 www.inishowenbogwoodsculptures.com
      Add SEO element