Simon Kennedy’s photographic vision developed in a unique way – years of working as a qualified architect combined with teaching post-graduate architectural studies at The Bartlett School Of Architecture. This experience has given him a unique understanding of architecture, and a highly insightful photographic vision which continues to develop and be informed by his teaching practice at the Bartlett and by collaborations with various architects.

More than fifteen years of experimentation have informed Simon’s current photographic techniques. Cutting edge equipment is combined with a hybrid workflow which enables him to deliver extremely high resolution digital images of uncompromising quality quickly and cost-effectively.

Simon’s work has been exhibited and published widely, and his recent clients include The BBC, Sheppard Robson Architects, Hopkins Architects, MacCormac Jamieson Prichard Architects (MJP Architects), Haworth Tompkins Architects, Dixon Jones Architects, Rivington Street Studio, Haptic Architects, Hamiltons Architects, Coup de Ville Architects, Jansen Magazine, Tank Magazine, BD, Architecture Today, Building Design.

Simon also provides editorial images, and has experience in technical verified views photography for planning applications.