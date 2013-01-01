Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sophie home
Designers in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Sophie Home Images, Sophie home Sophie home HouseholdTextiles
    Sophie Home Images, Sophie home Sophie home HouseholdPet accessories
    Sophie Home Images, Sophie home Sophie home HouseholdPet accessories
    +14
    Sophie Home Images

    Sophie Home was launched in the Summer of 2013 with 3 main goals

    To bring contemporary, stylish, colourful design into your home 

    To offer the quality you should expect in every product 

    To be affordable 

    All our products are designed here in the UK and our manufacturers are chosen with the greatest care before we travel out to meet and work with them in Delhi and Jaipur.

    From time to time we will be at UK markets and design fairs.  To find out about this and more, join us on facebook, twitter and pinterest, follow our blog or contact us in person enquiries@sophiehome.com

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    London
    United Kingdom
    www.sophiehome.com
      Add SEO element