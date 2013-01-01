Sophie Home was launched in the Summer of 2013 with 3 main goals

To bring contemporary, stylish, colourful design into your home

To offer the quality you should expect in every product

To be affordable

All our products are designed here in the UK and our manufacturers are chosen with the greatest care before we travel out to meet and work with them in Delhi and Jaipur.

From time to time we will be at UK markets and design fairs. To find out about this and more, join us on facebook, twitter and pinterest, follow our blog or contact us in person enquiries@sophiehome.com