Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Dovetailors Limited
Furniture & Accessories in Ls28 5uj
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Art Deco Kitchen, Dovetailors Limited Dovetailors Limited Minimalist kitchen Wood
    Art Deco Kitchen, Dovetailors Limited Dovetailors Limited Minimalist kitchen Wood
    Art Deco Kitchen, Dovetailors Limited Dovetailors Limited Minimalist kitchen Wood
    +2
    Art Deco Kitchen

    Dovetailors creates bespoke furniture for private individuals, institutions and commercial businesses. Every piece we produce is designed and manufactured in house by our own master designer makers. Our private work ranges from one-off bespoke pieces to full-scale room designs and our commercial projects include small batch production, component manufacture and architect led commissions.

    Service areas
    • UK
    • London
    • Yorkshire
    • Harrogate
    • York
    • Sheffield
    • Leeds
    • LS28 5UJ
    • Show all 8 service areas
    Address
    15/16 Festoon Rooms, Sunny Bank Mills
    Pudsey Ls28 5uj
    United Kingdom
    +44-1132681807 www.dovetailors.co.uk

    Reviews

    Yorkshire Pianos
    Dovetailors produce furniture of the very highest quality. If you are looking for something really special these guys are second to none. If it can be done, they'll do it, and do it with style!
    over 6 years ago
    Paul Smith
    A truly pleasurable experience from start to finish, truly unique and bespoke furniture made to my exact demands and requirements.
    about 3 years ago
    Miranda Clark
    Beautifully crafted trestles which make a very elegant desk/table. Very helpful, great communication and prompt delivery. A real pleasure to deal with.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element