R2 Architecture is an independent award winning agency that creates outstanding places in which to live, work and play.

From inception to completion R2A use the medium of great design to create iconic spaces which over the years have won international acclaim.

R2A believe in breaking down barriers between creative disciplines. We collaborate closely with graphic and digital teams to deliver contemporary spaces that are dynamic, exciting and informed. Our ambition is to continually challenge conventions and redefine boundaries to create well crafted signature spaces that deliver beyond expectation in practical, personal and commercial terms.