R2 Architecture
Architects in Liverpool
Reviews (1)
    Panoramic
    Alma De Cuba
    Mowgli Street Food

    R2 Architecture is an independent award winning agency that creates outstanding places in which to live, work and play.  

    From inception to completion R2A use the medium of great design to create iconic spaces which over the years have won international acclaim. 

    R2A believe in breaking down barriers between creative disciplines. We collaborate closely with graphic and digital teams to deliver contemporary spaces that are dynamic, exciting and informed. Our ambition is to continually challenge conventions and redefine boundaries to create well crafted signature spaces that deliver beyond expectation in practical, personal and commercial terms.

    Address
    Unit G4, The Blind School, 24 Hardman Street
    L19AX Liverpool
    United Kingdom
    +44-1517088601 www.r2architecture.com

    Reviews

