Vertical gardens are living artworks which offer a constant talking point as the arrangement changes over time. As well as the beautiful aesthetics, plants fill our rooms with fresh air – they provide oxygen and clean toxins from the air – which helps when the majority of us spend our time indoors.

Our three vertical gardens come in a number of finishes and can be bought with or without plants. We can design the perfect garden just for you, with the plants you like and the finish that fits with your décor. Or you can buy a living frame kit so you can design your own vertical garden. Whatever you want, get in touch. Living Interiors is an artisan social enterprise which works in partnership with other local social enterprises to create beautiful products and meaningful work for disabled people. Together we design, hand build and package these unique vertical gardens, which provides quality products and extends social value