Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Living Interiors UK
Interior Designers & Decorators in Uk
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Vertical Garden - Antique Pine, Living Interiors UK Living Interiors UK ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Vertical Garden - Antique Pine, Living Interiors UK Living Interiors UK ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Vertical Garden - Antique Pine, Living Interiors UK Living Interiors UK ArtworkOther artistic objects
    +1
    Vertical Garden - Antique Pine
    Small Oak - Vertical Garden, Living Interiors UK Living Interiors UK ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Small Oak - Vertical Garden, Living Interiors UK Living Interiors UK ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Small Oak - Vertical Garden
    Living Interiors - Vertical Gardens, Living Interiors UK Living Interiors UK ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Living Interiors - Vertical Gardens, Living Interiors UK Living Interiors UK ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Living Interiors - Vertical Gardens, Living Interiors UK Living Interiors UK ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Living Interiors - Vertical Gardens

    Vertical gardens are living artworks which offer a constant talking point as the arrangement changes over time. As well as the beautiful aesthetics, plants fill our rooms with fresh air – they provide oxygen and clean toxins from the air – which helps when the majority of us spend our time indoors.

    Our three vertical gardens come in a number of finishes and can be bought with or without plants. We can design the perfect garden just for you, with the plants you like and the finish that fits with your décor. Or you can buy a living frame kit so you can design your own vertical garden. Whatever you want, get in touch. Living Interiors is an artisan social enterprise which works in partnership with other local social enterprises to create beautiful products and meaningful work for disabled people. Together we design, hand build and package these unique vertical gardens, which  provides quality products and extends social value

    Services
    interior products
    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    75 Green Lane
    YO24 3DJ Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-7711645717 www.livinginteriors.org.uk
      Add SEO element