RUCHE is a smart shelving collection designed to be different. It is inspired by the beehive shape with its distinctive hexagonal shape and modularity and this is the result:

Ruche (meaning beehive in French) is a shelving and display unit with a geometric shape that grants it stability and strength. It has an isostatic structure, meaning it is super strong and resist heavy loads, maintaining a thin and minimalistic look.

We have 2 collections, the Metal collection and the cardboard collection; each provides a different look and feel.

Our 'flag collection' is our metal collection. We make shelving units from paper-thin laser cut aluminum sheets, and they are very stable and strong due to their geometric structure and isostatic qualities. We sell and ship them in a flat package. Assembly is fast, tool free and very easy. They have a distinctive hexagonal shape and we make them in 3 different sizes (Small, Medium, Large) to meet various household storage needs. We offer them in different colors, all of which are outdoor grade powder coated paints.

The cardboard units are made from recycled and recyclable boards that are costume made for our specifications. The cardboard shelves come in 3 sizes (small, Medium, Large) and currently in 4 colors. We make them in collaboration with disabled people and parts of our production are made in a protected social factory.

All of our products are eco-friendly, manufactured from recycled and recyclable materials, in a low impact manufacturing techniques. Shipped in a flat package, we reduce their carbon footprint and shipping costs.