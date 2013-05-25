Hello, and welcome to Thomas Adamski Art.

This site showcases some of the contemporary portraits and Paintings I have completed over the years. However, I think it is important to know a little bit about an artist and his work so read on for a little biographical information about me.

Born in 1956 in the beautiful city of Poznan in Poland, I moved to England 12 years ago. Art has been an important part of my life from my earliest years. Through it I could express emotion, my surroundings, change of moods and show the beauty of life through my own vision of the world around me.

I originally studied art at the Poznan Academy of Fine Art which provided opportunity to experiment with a range of media, from projects of urbanistic architecture, through works in ceramic kiln, sculptures, drawings and paintings in various techniques. While living in Poland I concentrated on working as a sculptor, creating large abstract pieces from stone and wood for ornamental display in gardens as well as in the galleries in Poznan.

Since settling in England I have turned to concentrating on my artwork, using traditional methods of acrylic painting and sketching using charcoal and pastel, all of which produces the soft, gentle look to my work. This medium complements my great fondness for animals, especially greyhounds and cats. Often work from memory, I focus on the soul or spirit of the subject. Capturing the suggestion of desolation in a greyhounds eyes or the inquistive, playfulness of a cat is a great joy and one I hope I can share in any work I create.

I have an ever-growing number of individual customers around the UK, as well as abroad from countries as far apart as Germany and Spain (many of whom return with more commissions). I hope you enjoy the small selection of artwork on this site. If you would like to commission your own art-piece then you can get in contact with me via the contact details here.