Heleen Sintobin is a young furniture designer, who studies interior architecture in Belgium. After her semester abroad in Oslo, Norway, she discovered the interaction between structures and movements. Inspired by daily life, her work strives to convey the power of materials and question traditions.
- Services
- Personalised furniture
- Service areas
- Belgium" and Drongen
- Company awards
- Winner of Manedens design Blomqvist 2013, product: Armadillo
- Address
-
meirebeekstraat 26
9031 Drongen
Belgium
+32-473303859 heleensintobin.be