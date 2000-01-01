Your browser is out-of-date.

Heleen Sintobin
Designers in Drongen
Reviews
Projects

    Armadillo

    Heleen Sintobin is a young furniture designer, who studies interior architecture in Belgium. After her semester abroad in Oslo, Norway, she discovered the interaction between structures and movements. Inspired by daily life, her work strives to convey the power of materials and question traditions.

    Services
    Personalised furniture
    Service areas
    Belgium" and Drongen
    Company awards
    Winner of Manedens design Blomqvist 2013, product: Armadillo
    Address
    meirebeekstraat 26
    9031 Drongen
    Belgium
    +32-473303859 heleensintobin.be
