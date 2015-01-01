The Poda Canopy –New for 2015!

The Poda Canopy is a unique UK designed and manufactured 8 sided, 8 legged, raised covered platform for the corporate hospitality and exhibition world; including hotels, theme parks, sporting venues and racetracks. It provides customers with a rentable facility and clients with fabulous unobstructed views from its elevated floor. See more, see further, see better and be seen!

Manufacturing in the UK gives us more flexibility, more control, shorter order cycles, allowing for smaller run quantities - equalling better cash flow, better quality control and higher customer satisfaction!