Keramag Design reflects the commitment of a strong brand to creating special products. Bathroom collections designed to meet the most demanding of requirements, are testament to an exceptional appreciation of detail. Keramag Design stands for superb aesthetics, personality and quality, as well as timeless design which outlasts short-lived modern trends.

In the case of Keramag, it means over 100 years of developing products that will attract people because of their high quality and exceptional design and match the needs of their users.

Keramag Design is permanently connected with the Keramag lion that since the very beginning has been accompanying this tradition of creating lasting values.

Thanks to its awareness of values, Keramag has become one of the leading German producers of sanitary ceramics that operates in a group of strong international companies and together with Sanitec meets the highest requirements of the global market.