Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Keramag Design
Designers in Stoke-On-Trent
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Keramag Design reflects the commitment of a strong brand to creating special products. Bathroom collections designed to meet the most demanding of requirements, are testament to an exceptional appreciation of detail. Keramag Design stands for superb aesthetics, personality and quality, as well as timeless design which outlasts short-lived modern trends.

    In the case of Keramag, it means over 100 years of developing products that will attract people because of their high quality and exceptional design and match the needs of their users. 

    Keramag Design is permanently connected with the Keramag lion that since the very beginning has been accompanying this tradition of creating lasting values. 

    Thanks to its awareness of values, Keramag has become one of the leading German producers of sanitary ceramics that operates in a group of strong international companies and together with Sanitec meets the highest requirements of the global market.

    Service areas
    Stoke-on-Trent
    Address
    Lawton Road, Alsager
    ST7 2DF Stoke-On-Trent
    United Kingdom
    +44-1270871756 www.keramagdesign.com
      Add SEO element