Foxfurd Ltd
Home Builders in Oxford
    • Oone of the UK's leading designers and manufacturers of high quality bespoke oak framed orangeries and conservatories. Whether you are seeking extra living space around the home or simply want to create a stunning feature area (kitchen, dining area or garden room), we put you in charge. Tell us what you want from your new conservatory or orangery and we will help you design it and then we will build it.

    Services
    • Orangery
    • kitchen extension
    • Bespoke Orangery Design and Build
    Service areas
    Oxfordshire, Kent, and London
    Address
    Prama House, 267 Banbury Road
    OX2 7HT Oxford
    United Kingdom
    +44-8455769234 www.foxfurd.com
