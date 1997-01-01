Your browser is out-of-date.

Ressano Garcia Arquitectos
Architects in Lisboa
    Watching House
    Godinho's House

    Pedro Ressano Garcia shares his time between architectural and planner practice in his office, teaching 

    and researching. He lived and worked in various cities - Rio de Janeiro, Oporto, Barcelona, San Francisco 

    and Lisbon.

    In the office - ressanogarcia arquitectos - projects of architecture, urban design and the development of 

    studies and ideas aim to explore and enhance each cultural reality. Pedro started teaching at U.C. 

    Berkeley, in 1997. At present he is Head of the Department of Architecture and Urbanism at 

    Universidade Lusófona in Lisbon and he is a visiting teacher and keynote speaker at several international 

    seminars, workshops and conferences. His research focuses on the transformation of port cities and 

    waterfront regeneration. Since 2010 he coordinates the European Workshop on Waterfront Urban 

    Design, funded by E.U, that hosts experts from several countries to discuss port city synergies.

    Pedro received a Master in Architecture from UCLA, studying on a Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation full 

    grant. In 2008, he received a PhD Degree supported by Fundação da Ciência e Tecnologia full grant, from 

    Universidade Portucalense, Oporto, in collaboration with Architectural Association Graduate School, 

    London, with the thesis Life and Death of Lisbon Waterfront.

    Pedro wrote the book Tagus Plataform – Back to the River, Lisbon’s waterfront and the 21st Century 

    (2010). His design for 'Tagus Platform' proposes an urban morphology applicable to similar port cities 

    that aim to re-establish a connection with the river and/or sea. He has been a member of international 

    scientific committees in Poland, Turkey and Brazil. He is the Director for innovation at the Architectural 

    Research Laboratory – LabART in Portugal. 

    Regularly Pedro publishes articles in specialized communication centers, seminars and workshops. His 

    projects and buildings are widely published in magazines, books and international conferences. In 2010 

    he received the Pancho Guedes Architecture Award.

    Services
    Projecto e Investigação em Arquitectura
    Service areas
    Portugal
    Address
    Travessa Terras de Santana 3, P3
    1269-101 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-213978127 www.ressanogarcia.com
