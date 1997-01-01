Pedro Ressano Garcia shares his time between architectural and planner practice in his office, teaching

and researching. He lived and worked in various cities - Rio de Janeiro, Oporto, Barcelona, San Francisco

and Lisbon.

In the office - ressanogarcia arquitectos - projects of architecture, urban design and the development of

studies and ideas aim to explore and enhance each cultural reality. Pedro started teaching at U.C.

Berkeley, in 1997. At present he is Head of the Department of Architecture and Urbanism at

Universidade Lusófona in Lisbon and he is a visiting teacher and keynote speaker at several international

seminars, workshops and conferences. His research focuses on the transformation of port cities and

waterfront regeneration. Since 2010 he coordinates the European Workshop on Waterfront Urban

Design, funded by E.U, that hosts experts from several countries to discuss port city synergies.

Pedro received a Master in Architecture from UCLA, studying on a Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation full

grant. In 2008, he received a PhD Degree supported by Fundação da Ciência e Tecnologia full grant, from

Universidade Portucalense, Oporto, in collaboration with Architectural Association Graduate School,

London, with the thesis Life and Death of Lisbon Waterfront.

Pedro wrote the book Tagus Plataform – Back to the River, Lisbon’s waterfront and the 21st Century

(2010). His design for 'Tagus Platform' proposes an urban morphology applicable to similar port cities

that aim to re-establish a connection with the river and/or sea. He has been a member of international

scientific committees in Poland, Turkey and Brazil. He is the Director for innovation at the Architectural

Research Laboratory – LabART in Portugal.

Regularly Pedro publishes articles in specialized communication centers, seminars and workshops. His

projects and buildings are widely published in magazines, books and international conferences. In 2010

he received the Pancho Guedes Architecture Award.