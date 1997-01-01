Pedro Ressano Garcia shares his time between architectural and planner practice in his office, teaching
and researching. He lived and worked in various cities - Rio de Janeiro, Oporto, Barcelona, San Francisco
and Lisbon.
In the office - ressanogarcia arquitectos - projects of architecture, urban design and the development of
studies and ideas aim to explore and enhance each cultural reality. Pedro started teaching at U.C.
Berkeley, in 1997. At present he is Head of the Department of Architecture and Urbanism at
Universidade Lusófona in Lisbon and he is a visiting teacher and keynote speaker at several international
seminars, workshops and conferences. His research focuses on the transformation of port cities and
waterfront regeneration. Since 2010 he coordinates the European Workshop on Waterfront Urban
Design, funded by E.U, that hosts experts from several countries to discuss port city synergies.
Pedro received a Master in Architecture from UCLA, studying on a Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation full
grant. In 2008, he received a PhD Degree supported by Fundação da Ciência e Tecnologia full grant, from
Universidade Portucalense, Oporto, in collaboration with Architectural Association Graduate School,
London, with the thesis Life and Death of Lisbon Waterfront.
Pedro wrote the book Tagus Plataform – Back to the River, Lisbon’s waterfront and the 21st Century
(2010). His design for 'Tagus Platform' proposes an urban morphology applicable to similar port cities
that aim to re-establish a connection with the river and/or sea. He has been a member of international
scientific committees in Poland, Turkey and Brazil. He is the Director for innovation at the Architectural
Research Laboratory – LabART in Portugal.
Regularly Pedro publishes articles in specialized communication centers, seminars and workshops. His
projects and buildings are widely published in magazines, books and international conferences. In 2010
he received the Pancho Guedes Architecture Award.
- Services
- Projecto e Investigação em Arquitectura
- Service areas
- Portugal
- Address
-
Travessa Terras de Santana 3, P3
1269-101 Lisboa
Portugal
+351-213978127 www.ressanogarcia.com