Slouch Designs is the brainchild of Sarah Strickland, lover of fabric and all things vintage and colourful.

Passionate about British design and colour, Sarah has recently launched her own contemporary style textile and homeware collection designed by drawing on her inspiration from the colourful retro era’s of the 60′s and 70′s.

All textiles and wallpaper are printed here in London and handmade in the Slouch Studio. The beautiful handmade cushions are all lovingly stuffed with the finest duck down cushion pads to give them an extra special feeling of slouchiness.