IO Kids Design IO Kids Design is a young British design company based in London. We strive to create contemporary, innovative and high-quality design that can be enjoyed by children and adults too. We believe in functional, adaptable, well engineered and, above all, fun furniture that can grow with a child.

We have designed our products with the idea of multi-functionality at the centre of each piece. This will ensure that the furniture can be used not only for a long time but also in different ways thus reducing the need to replace it.

Our products are made in Europe using FSC certified timber sourced from responsibly managed forests.

We have chosen Scandinavian birch plywood because of its strength, warmth and durability. The laminate layer provides extra protection making our pieces longer lasting. With this ethos we aim to create products that will be enjoyed for many years to come.