Bark is a collaboration between husband and wife team, Jonathan Walter and Lakshmi Bhaskaran, both of whom are trained bespoke cabinetmakers with a passion for modern design. Having developed their craft creating one-off pieces for individual clients, in 2010 they decided to join forces and established Bark Furniture.

We offer a fresh take on bespoke, British-made furniture and accessories. Our mission is to create stunning, original designs, made by hand using traditional cabinet-making skills. All Bark furniture is made to the very highest standard using wood from sustainable sources, so we expect our furniture to last generations. The result is well designed, perfectly executed furniture.

Our work harks back to a bold period in furniture design and is inspired by the mid-century modern era, when confidence in proportion, modesty in detail and simplicity of construction were the defining characteristics. It was with these characteristics in mind that we created Bark, a studio that encapsulates all our feelings about what great furniture should be.

Based in Bude, north Cornwall, the Bark workshop is five minutes from the Atlantic surf, where rolling waves, sandy beaches and dramatic cliff tops serve as a constant inspiration. Infused with the spirit of the southwest, our work is confident, yet playful, allowing the natural materials to take centre stage.

Cornwall is becoming synonymous with brilliant craftsmanship and excellent design, and we benefit from working within a community of fellow makers, from upholsterers to engineers, all exceptional artisans in their own right.

It is the appreciation of good design combined with the location where we work that helped us create the Acorn and Beacon Collections. As the starting point for our venture into furniture design, they bring together all our beliefs of what constitutes fine British furniture. With each season we have added to the Collections as ideas and forms have inspired new products.

The Kustom Collection is inspired by fifties Americana and the dramatic detailing used by car customisers. It is the strong visual motifs used in this highly skilled craft that form the foundation of this collection.

All bark furniture is made by hand and to order and comes in a range of hardwoods and fabrics. We ship direct to clients and trade, both in the UK and internationally. Our products are also available to purchase from Our Green Room, Bradford On Avon.

Jonathan Walter

Jonathan started designing furniture in 2002 while studying cabinet making at a furniture school in Sao Paulo. In 2006 he moved to Devon to continue his studies at the David Savage School of Fine Furniture, and has been making bespoke furniture ever since. In 2010 Jonathan set up his own workshop in Cornwall, from where he and Lakshmi now work.

Lakshmi Bhaskaran

Lakshmi has been heavily involved in the design industry for over ten years. An established writer for world-leading design publications such as Wallpaper* and the author of five books on the subject, in 2008 her passion for design saw her embark on a new career as a designer-maker, studying at the David Savage School of Fine Furniture, where she met Jonathan.