Kitoko… means « beauty » in lingala (Congo’s dialect).

Every piece of architecture has to be « beautiful » and unique. Beautiful, not just from an aesthetic point of view, but because it is integrated harmoniously to its urban, social and economic context ; beautiful as well thanks to the solutions it brings and finally, beautiful by the quality of its details. Although beauty is a very subjective concept and architecture is a field unknown of certain, each one of us can still experiment and, therefore, appreciate a well-thought architecture. So, the search of a meaning is a one of the main factor that leads to beauty. Every piece of architecture can become beautiful as it has a meaning. It is this search for meaning and solutions which directs our vision of architecture.