Henry Swanzy
Furniture & Accessories in Falmouth
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Products

    Simple and elegant modern furniture. Inspired by the natural landscape, intelligently designed and made in England.

    Henry studied Landscape Architecture at university before training as a cabinet-maker at a teaching workshop in Devon. After honing his skills with independent makers in London and Warwickshire, Henry set up Swanzy Fine Furniture in 1999. The company made bespoke, one-off commission pieces with an emphasis on quality, precision and ‘truth to material’. 

    An MA in Design at Falmouth followed, honing the distinctive clean lines and striking, modern aesthetic of his designs. 

    In 2013, Henry launched Henry Swanzy Limited from his workshop overlooking Falmouth marina. “Essentially I am trying to create an authentic harmony between the natural beauty of the materials and modern design – finely tuned, but not overworked. It translates, I hope, into a lightness of touch because simple – done beautifully – is what I strive for.”

    Services
    Hand crafted furniture
    Service areas
    Falmouth and Central London.
    Address
    Unit 17 Falmouth Wharves, North Parade, Cornwall
    TR11 2TD Falmouth
    United Kingdom
    +44-7788752456 henryswanzy.com
