KAKKOii is a unique new brand focusing on individual and high quality contemporary design pieces for modern day living. It is the brainchild of Antonio Arevalo, a London based designer with an eye for distinctive and iconic design.

The name KAKKOii comes from the Japanese word for cool and the products introduced to the range aim to be just that. The first product to be unveiled was the WOW speaker - a solo wireless speaker that uses Bluetooth connectivity.

Easy to use, portable, durable and compact the original design combines both form and function. The WOW speaker allows you to take music with you without wires and has the potential to transform the way we listen to music on the go - from the office to the park and back in to the kitchen.

Antonio Arevalo, Founder and Creative Director at KAKKOii said, “By taking a human-centred approach to design we aim to create pieces that are desirable, useful and timeless. Having worked in design for many years I have developed a particular style that transcends through to the WOW speaker and will unify all future KAKKOii products.”

The ethos underpinning the brand is to create both classic and affordable pieces using the concept of considered design.

Keep KAKKOii , Keep cool