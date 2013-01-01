Tengbom is one of the leading architectural firms in Sweden and the Nordic region, with around 500 employees at twelve offices in Sweden and Finland.

Since 1906, Tengbom has combined innovative and holistic design for present and future generations. We stand for forward-looking architecture that combines humanism with function. At Tengbom we value initiatives and take pride in our team spirit. This makes us an innovative and efficient partner, capable of realising our clients’ ideas and visions.