Featured as one of the Sunday Times Top 30 Fabric & Wallpaper designers, Sian Elin is a Wales-based e-tailer selling home-wares and gifts.

With one foot firmly rooted in the West, Sian Elin looks to the East for inspiration. Our fresh designs, and globally inspired colour palette create an exciting mix of contemporary products, where Scandinavian style combines with Eastern flair. The Sian Elin range of home-wares and gifts are sold at Heal’s and Oliver Bonas – as well as independent stores across the UK and further afield in Poland, Norway, Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand. Everything at Sian Elin is made in the UK. Our wallpaper is printed in the North of England using eco-friendly water-based inks, resulting in the highest quality paper with exceptional colour reproduction. And our fabrics are expertly digitally printed at an 80 year old industry leading factory in the North of England. Our cushions and fabric lampshades are hand-made in Wales. Our stationery is printed locally too – at a press with over 30 years of experience, using state of the art digital printers. Sian Elin believes in keeping manufacturing here. Why would we send it further afield when we already have all the skills we need? We don’t want to see those skills die, we want them to live on – in Wales – and in Britain. To date, we have been featured in the likes of Elle Decoration, The London Evening Standard, Homes & Gardens, The Guardian, The Times, Grand Designs, and The Financial Times.