Skinners of Tunbridge Wells
Interior Designers & Decorators in Tunbridge Wells
    • Skinners of Tunbridge Wells has been synonymous with distinctive interior and architectural design in Kent and the surrounding areas since 1886.

    Customers looking for advice about creating the home of their dreams will find our interior design service
    inspirational, whether it’s simple changes to soft furnishings or a radical refurbishment.

    Services
    Interior and Architectural design service
    Service areas
    Kent
    Address
    6 Castle Street
    TN1 1XJ Tunbridge Wells
    United Kingdom
    +44-1892532003 www.skinnersoftunbridgewells.co.uk
    Call us to make an appointment or visit us at our showroom at 6 Castle Street Tunbridge Wells, TN1 1XJ

