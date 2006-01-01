James UK is an award winning, contemporary British furniture brand launched in 2006 and headed by James Harrison. We produce unique, high end, design-led furniture and interior products with a distinctive focus on quality hardwoods and upholstery.

Being a truly British company, all products are handmade in the UK by a network of expert manufacturers, utilising traditional techniques, modern technology and years of experience. Keeping our production British means we can maintain our uncompromising approach to quality as well as offering our customers total flexibility in their choice of fabrics and finish.

Having a small but dedicated team managing every project allows us to offer a personal and collaborative approach for each client, ensuring that our exacting standards are delivered at every stage of each project. James UK make a conscious effort to responsibly source materials and support the British manufacturing industry in order to minimise our impact on the environment.