Paul McClean trained as an architect in Ireland and founded McClean Design in 2000. We specialize in the design of contemporary homes and have completed numerous housesin Laguna Beach and Los Angeles in the last ten years. We are committed to excellence in modern design. Our projects reflect an interest in modern living and a desire to connect our clients to the beauty of the surrounding natural environment. We make extensive use of glazing systems to maximize views and provide a warm light filled contemporary space. We strive for simplicity and an openess to the surrounding landscape that erodes the division between indoor and outdoor space; homes with an emphasis on texture and natural materials.

We are committed to environmentally sustainable design practices and have extensive experience in both Orange and Los Angeles counties with a proven ability to navigate complicated approval processes such as the Laguna Beach Design Review Board or Coastal Commission. We keep an open mind on questions of style preferring to strike a balance between the best solution for the site, our clients preferences and what is potentially approvable for each particular site. Our staff offers a full range of design skills including interior design ensuring that our projects are completed in a timely manner and to the highest standards.