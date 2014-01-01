Your browser is out-of-date.

Cheb Fusion
Furniture & Accessories in Kortrijk
    • Cheb High & Low , Cheb Fusion Cheb Fusion Living roomSide tables & trays
    Cheb High & Low
    Kech , Cheb Fusion Cheb Fusion Living roomSide tables & trays
    Kech
    Nichenn 'the luminous bookshelf', Cheb Fusion Cheb Fusion
    Nichenn 'the luminous bookshelf'

    Cheb Fusion is a young enterprise which is creating innovative Arabic design-furniture and accessories.
    We combine the magical atmosphere, which is characteristic for Arabic culture, with the austere linear style of contemporary Western design. 

    Cheb Fusion is selecting the best of two worlds and is uniting different crafts, cultures and materials.

    Design & Production in Belgium
    • Belgium
    • France
    • Netherlands
    • Germany
    • UK
    • Europe and America
    • Middle East
    • and worldwide
    • Kortrijk
    Selected for Interieur Ventura 2014 @ Design Biennale Kortrijk, Belgium (by Design Platform Vlaanderen)
    8500 Kortrijk
    Belgium
    +32-476515904 www.chebfusion.com
