Kate Farley
Textiles & Upholstery in Birmingham
    Hanbury wallpaper
    Plot to Plate printed linens
    Plot to Plate printed linen cushions
    Limited edition prints by Kate Farley
    Printed tea towels by Kate Farley

    Kate Farley designs contemporary printed pattern for interior textiles and wall coverings, with a sophisticated design aesthetic for both domestic and commercial projects. Bespoke commissions are also willing undertaken. Kate has over fifteen years of professional experience across art and design contexts utilising both traditional and digital print design and production for a range of interior and exterior surface materials.

    Services
    • Contemporary print collections for interiors and soft furnishings
    • Bespoke Design
    • consultancy and collaboration
    Service areas
    BIRMINGHAM
    Address
    Birmingham
    United Kingdom
    www.katefarley.co.uk
