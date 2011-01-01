At Liam Treanor we design and make contemporary hand crafted furniture and lighting.

We understand the importance of a cozy and warm, comforting environment. This drives us to produce products that are soft on the eye and pleasant to live with. Our products are built to last both structurally and aesthetically, and enjoy simple forms that do not owe themselves to trends. Our designs embody inspiration from various sources, including the clean lines and bold forms of Mid-Century architecture, traditional British woodworking, and the soothing aesthetic of Scandinavian modern.

Pride is taken in the quality of craftsmanship that goes into our products. Material selection and attention to detail are imperative in meeting the standard demanded of each piece. Our mantra of 'intelligently designed products for the home and workplace' informs everything from aesthetic and functionality, to efficiency of production and ease of shipping. This ethos has enabled us to grow with demand, send our products to customers globally, and take on projects regardless of size.

All products are made in the UK, either in our workshops or by some of Britain's finest furniture makers, using only high grade sustainably sourced FSC certified timber. We work directly with interior designers, architects, retailers and private clients. Offering not only the products on this site, but also a successful bespoke service.

The brand was founded in 2011 by Liam Treanor and is based in South London.