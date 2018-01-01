Your browser is out-of-date.

Corkinho
    • Classic 1.0, Corkinho Corkinho Interior landscaping
    Classic 1.0, Corkinho Corkinho Interior landscaping
    Classic 1.0, Corkinho Corkinho Interior landscaping
    +3
    Classic 1.0

    Successfully scaling versatile architectures into domestic design to create sound & tactile friendly spaces. Doing this by rigorously recycling 100% natural cork waste, Corkinho requalifies cork and puts it back on the map.

    Through this no-nonsense approach Corkinho upgrades a forgotten material by searching for a minimalistic architectural interpretation of its function. Introducing the principles of "cradle to cradle" while at the same time showing respect for tradition, Corkinho crafts a beautiful translation into the language of materiality. And what’s more, the comeback of cork sees not one but two applications of the Corkinho philosophy: the bricks for acoustic room dividing barely give away their cork nature, and so does the first line of furniture, a collection including low tables, stools, benches and interior artwork.

    Services
    interior / furniture / home objects / temporary installation
    Service areas
    UK and Antwerp
    Company awards
    MARKED design award, VENTURA INTERIEUR
    Address
    Frankrijklei 71-73
    2018 Antwerp
    Belgium
    +32-495544341 www.corkinho.com
