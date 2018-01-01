Successfully scaling versatile architectures into domestic design to create sound & tactile friendly spaces. Doing this by rigorously recycling 100% natural cork waste, Corkinho requalifies cork and puts it back on the map.

Through this no-nonsense approach Corkinho upgrades a forgotten material by searching for a minimalistic architectural interpretation of its function. Introducing the principles of "cradle to cradle" while at the same time showing respect for tradition, Corkinho crafts a beautiful translation into the language of materiality. And what’s more, the comeback of cork sees not one but two applications of the Corkinho philosophy: the bricks for acoustic room dividing barely give away their cork nature, and so does the first line of furniture, a collection including low tables, stools, benches and interior artwork.